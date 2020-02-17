LSU Baseball moves up one spot in BA Poll

Cade Doughty’s first career home run as an LSU Tiger

According to Baseball America, the LSU Tigers moved up one spot in this week’s rankings, after going 2-1 vs the Indiana Hoosiers in Opening Weekend.

Top 25 Poll:

1 Michigan

2 Florida

3 Miami

4 Texas Tech

5 Vanderbilt

6 Louisville

7 Georgia

8 Arizona State

9 Mississippi State

10 UCLA

11 Arkansas

12 Auburn

13 LSU

14 Florida State

15 Ole Miss

16 Oklahoma

17 Duke

18 NC State

19 North Carolina

20 Wake Forest

21 Georgia Tech

22 Arizona

23 Dallas Baptist

24 Oklahoma State

25 ECU

For more, from Baseball America, click here