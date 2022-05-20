Nashville, Tn. — The Tigers lifted a total of five home runs in the 13-2 win over Vanderbilt Thursday night at Hawkins Field.

LSU advances to 35-18 overall and 15-13 in the SEC while Vanderbilt moves to 35-18 and 14-14 in conference play.

LSU returns to Hawkins Field Friday night, May 19, for game two of the series. The 6:00 p.m. game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and available to watch on SEC Network +.

Senior starter Ma’Khail Hilliard (6-1) earned the win, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing only two runs on eight hits and two walks. Hilliard tallied four strikeouts. Eric Reyzelman (3) worked the final 3.2 innings and allowed no runs on no hits and one walk.

Commodore starter Devin Futrell (8-2) was charged with the loss. Futrell tossed 1.1 innings and surrendered five runs on five hits and two walks.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)