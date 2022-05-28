HOOVER, Al. — The Tigers fell Saturday afternoon in the SEC Tournament to the Kentucky Wildcats, 7-2.

LSU is now 38-20 overall while Kentucky advances to 33-25 overall.

The NCAA Baseball Regional Selection show will air at 11:00 a.m. CT on Monday, May 30 which will announce post-season regional sites.

Wildcat starter Tyler Bosma (4-3) earned the win, tossing six innings and limiting the Tigers to two runs on one hit and two walks.

LSU starter Jacob Hasty (2-1) was charged with the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits and three walks through six batters faced.

