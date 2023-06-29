BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tiger fans have been celebrating in Baton Rouge since Monday after the LSU baseball team brought home its seventh NCAA National Championship win.

The baseball team beat the Florida Gators in the College World Series finals on Monday night in a 18-4 win.

Tiger fans gathered to celebrate the team starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The celebration included remarks from several Baton Rouge leaders, a trophy presentation, an address from LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson and a fireworks show.

At the start of his speech, Johnson jokingly admitted to not preparing what he was going to say because he was busy planning for the next baseball season. He talked about the journey to Omaha from the beginning and how he felt about the players’ abilities.

“This is the very first team that I’ve coached from day one that I thought could win a national championship,” said Johnson.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulated the baseball team for bringing home the win for the state. He also congratulated Tiger fans for breaking the record in Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina Jello Shot Challenge.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome presented Johnson with a key to the city. LSU President William F. Tate IV congratulated the players, coaches and everyone who works with the baseball team.