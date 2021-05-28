LSU Baseball head coach Paul Mainieri to retire at season’s end

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri announced his intent to retire at the end of the Tigers’ 2021 season, on Friday.

LSU currently awaits Selection Monday in three days to learn its postseason fate.

The Miami native brought LSU a National Championship in 2009, a runner-up in 2017, and overall five College World Series appearances in his 15 seasons in Baton Rouge.

Mainieri also recently broke the 1500 career wins mark during a series win vs rival Texas A&M.

In all, the head coach won National Coach of the Year honors in four different years, and is already a Hall of Fame inductee in the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Coach Mainieri is currently the active all-time wins leader in College Baseball (1,501).

Under his tutelage, the Tigers won 30 team championships. Thus far, nineteen of Mainieri’s players have reached the Big Leagues, with still undoubtedly more to follow.

His stop at LSU was preceded by St Thomas University, the Air Force Academy and Notre Dame.

LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward will lead the search for a Paul Mainieri’s replacement in the purple & gold, but LSU still may have games ahead in its season if the Tigers are selected for the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

Tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation for all things LSU & more on Mainieri and the Tigers.