The Southeastern Conference announced at least one first-day game at the SEC Tournament won’t be played on its scheduled date, due to inclement weather, on Tuesday.

The postponed game is the contest that will determine LSU’s first opponent — Auburn vs Kentucky.

LSU is scheduled to play in the final time slot of Wednesday’s double-elimination round, which will likely slide back to the next day as well.

The SEC also said they expect “a significant delay” for today’s games.

Geaux Nation is in Hoover and will have an update from the site of the SEC Tournament tonight at 10pm on NBC Local 33.