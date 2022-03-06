HOUSTON, TX. — Top-ranked Texas scored four runs in the top of the second inning and its way to snapping the LSU Baseball team’s six-game winning steak, 6-1, on Saturday night in the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park.

LSU (9-2) will face Baylor (5-5) at 7 p.m. CT Sunday in the final game of the weekend of games in Houston. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and on www.LSUsport.net/live beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Fans in Louisiana can see the game on TV on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, or they can stream it on Astros.com, the Astros Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts, and the MLB app. Additionally, subscribers to AT&T SportsNet SW can also stream the games live on the AT&T SportsNet app.

Outside of Louisiana and the Astros’ five-state viewing area, the game will also be televised on the MLB Network.

Starting pitcher Ty Floyd (2-1) took the loss for the Tigers, allowing four runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts. A three-run home run by Texas leadoff batter Douglas Hodo III was the deciding play of the contest.

LSU relievers Samuel Dutton, Trent Vietmeier and Cale Lansville held the Longhorns to one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts in the final four innings.

Offensively, Dylan Crews, Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry recorded two hits apiece, as the Tigers equaled Texas with eight hits.

Trailing 6-0 in the bottom of the eighth, LSU loaded the bases by virtue of a fielding error, a walk and a base hit. However, the Tigers managed only a sacrifice fly in the frame and left the bases loaded trailing 6-1. LSU finished with 12 runners left on base.

Texas starter Tristan Stevens (3-0) earned the victory, tossing seven innings while allowing no runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

(LSU Athletics Press Release)