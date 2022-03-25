Gainesville, Fl. — The Tigers of LSU fall to Florida, 7-2, Friday night in Florida Ballpark.

The Tigers (15-7) will return to Florida Ballpark tomorrow, Saturday, March 26, at 5:30 p.m. CT to take on the Florida Gators (17-5) for game two of the three game series.

Hunter Barco (5-1) earned the win, throwing seven innings. Barco allowed two hits, no runs, and struck out eight. Blake Money (2-1) was charged with the loss. He tossed five innings, allowing seven hits, six runs, and struck out three.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)