LSU Baseball falls at Tennessee in Game One

Geaux Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tn. — The Volunteers of Tennessee were led by pitcher Chad Dallas in a 3-1 win over the Tigers, Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Tigers will face Tennessee again Saturday at 5 p.m. CT in game two of the series. The game will be telecast on SEC Network+ and available to listen to on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network. 

The loss puts LSU at 16-6 for the year and 1-3 in the SEC. Tennessee moves to 19-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Gavin Dugas smashed a solo home run in the second inning to put the Tigers on the board first. 

(Release via LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story