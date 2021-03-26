LSU Baseball falls at Tennessee in Game One

KNOXVILLE, Tn. — The Volunteers of Tennessee were led by pitcher Chad Dallas in a 3-1 win over the Tigers, Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Tigers will face Tennessee again Saturday at 5 p.m. CT in game two of the series. The game will be telecast on SEC Network+ and available to listen to on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The loss puts LSU at 16-6 for the year and 1-3 in the SEC. Tennessee moves to 19-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Gavin Dugas smashed a solo home run in the second inning to put the Tigers on the board first.

(Release via LSU Athletics)