LSU Baseball faces UL-Lafayette in fall scrimmage Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA. – The LSU baseball team will face UL Lafayette in a fall scrimmage that begins at 12 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Gates to the stadium will open at 11 a.m. CT, and admission and parking are free.

LSU and UL Lafayette will play a total of 16 innings on Sunday, as the scrimmage will be divided into two 8-inning segments with a 30-minute break in between.

LSU has engaged in intrasquad scrimmages since fall practice began on October 8, and the Tigers played two 10-inning scrimmages last Sunday against UNO, defeating the Privateers by scores of 13-5 and 6-1.

“Team practice has been progressing very well,” said LSU first-year coach Jay Johnson. “We really appreciate the fans coming out last Sunday; that was really impressive, and we’re looking forward to seeing them again this weekend. We’ll have one more week of fall practice after this weekend, so we’re looking to finish strong.

“The development of our pitching has been really encouraging; we walked two batters in 20 innings against UNO, and that’s a significant positive development. Limiting the free bases from the mound has been impressive, and I think we made two errors in 20 innings last weekend. I thought we handled the baseball really well, and when you’re limiting opportunities for the opponent like that, it’s really hard for them to score.”

LSU’s fall practice period continues through November 21. The Tigers open the 2022 season on February 18 when they play host to Maine in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

(LSU Media Press Release)