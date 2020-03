The LSU Fightin’ Tigers are just 13 games into the season and they’re still trying to find their identity. LSU’s starting pitching has been outstanding so far but offensively the Tigers have struggled as of late.

In the past 4 games, LSU has struck out 39 times and head coach Paul Mainieri says his team has to get back to the basics and really focus on getting ahead in the count in order to be successful at the plate.

