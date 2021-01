LSU gymnast Kira Johnson competes during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Arkansas on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

BIRMINGHAM, La. (BRPROUD.com) – The gymnastics meet between LSU and Auburn, scheduled for Friday, January 29, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the LSU program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

The opportunity to reschedule the meet will be evaluated.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics).