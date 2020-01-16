LSU Athletics issues statement regarding cash exchange between Odell Beckham Jr., Tiger players

LSU Athletics released a statement concerning the exchange of money between former Tiger standout Odell Beckham Jr. and several LSU players following the program’s national championship victory on Monday night.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”