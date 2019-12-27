LSU and Oklahoma head coaches hold last news conference before game

It is the Friday before a big LSU football game and Coach O along with Lincoln Riley held a news conference at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.
Coach O spoke about running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery.
The LSU coach also provided an update on Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Coach O said,
“he’s not practiced yet. He worked out with the trainers. He felt a little sore after he worked out. I talked to him last night. Obviously, if Clyde’s ready to play, we’re going to let him play. That’s going
to be a game-time decision.”
You can read the entire news conference here.
The news conference took place on Friday morning and started at 8:30 a.m.