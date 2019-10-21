LSU-Alabama game time announced for November 9

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 31: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Tiger Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

It’s official! LSU versus Alabama is happening in 19 days and now we know when the game will be played.

LSU vs. Alabama is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.