LSU-Alabama game time announced for November 9

by: Michael Scheidt
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 31: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Tiger Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
It’s official! LSU versus Alabama is happening in 19 days and now we know when the game will be played.
LSU vs. Alabama is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.
The LSU-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9 on CBS. pic.twitter.com/RPcukJK5ay— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 21, 2019
