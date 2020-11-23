LSU Adds Southeastern To Hoops Schedule, Nov. 30

AUBURN, ALABAMA – FEBRUARY 08: Darius Days #0 of the LSU Tigers reacts after fouling out of the game against the Auburn Tigers with Trendon Watford #2 and Javonte Smart #1 at Auburn Arena on February 08, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team has added a game to its schedule as the Tigers will host the Southeastern Lions on Monday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game replaces one of the games that was originally scheduled for the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska. LSU is scheduled to open its 2020-21 schedule on Nov. 26 against SIUE at the Billikens Classic in St. Louis. The Tigers will also play Saint Louis on Nov. 28.

The LSU-Southeastern game will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Ticket information will be sent to season ticket holders shortly.

{Courtesy: Press Release from LSU Athletics}