LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward shared his “glass-half-full” outlook on the COVID-19 pandemic that’s affecting all of college and professional sports.

Why is he so optimistic??

Woodward shared his thoughts on The Paul Finebaum Show on ESPN/SEC Network on Monday.

"The good news for us Louisianans having gone through Katrina and been through a major disaster is that we have a can-do spirit here."



LSU AD Scott Woodward with an inspiring message on how the state of Louisiana will respond to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/B8yONyNQOQ — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) March 30, 2020

