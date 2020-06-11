LSU ace Cole Henry drafted in 2nd Round

BATON ROUGE — LSU draft-eligible sophomore RHP Cole Henry selected 55th overall by the Washington Nationals in the 2020 MLB draft.

Henry’s 2020 season was cut short, but in that time pitched in 19 innings, posting a 2-1 mark and a 1.89 ERA in 19 innings with six walks and 23 strikeouts.

In his freshman campaign he earned the spot as LSU’s No. 1 weekend starter.

During the 2019 season he started 11 games, recording a 4-2 mark and a 3.39 ERA in 58.1 innings with 18 walks and 72 strikeouts.

Prior to attending LSU, Henry was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 38th round in 2018.

Henry can still opt to come back to LSU if he does not elect to sign a Major League Baseball contract.