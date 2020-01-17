LIVESTREAM: LSU football team visits the White House

WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Michael Scheidt
The National Champion LSU Tiger football team is visiting the White House on Friday morning.
The team is scheduled to meet President Trump and the livestream will begin at 10 a.m.
📍 @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/SXZgklqoft— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 17, 2020
What a Week pic.twitter.com/TJFR4lyBhY— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 17, 2020
.@LSUbaseball outfielder and @lsufootball safety @maurice_hampton is at the White House this morning celebrating the @CFBPlayoff National Championship! Congratulations Mo – looking forward to seeing you at The Box this spring! pic.twitter.com/6DILto9nLL— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) January 17, 2020
