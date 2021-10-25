LIVE GAME BLOG: Ole Miss Rebels win against LSU Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers play the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Ole Miss Rebels beat the LSU Tigers with a score of 31-17.

Fourth Quarter: 31-17 OLE MISS

3:55 – LSU: Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passes a complete throw to wide receiver Malik Nabers for nine yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores a field goal. 31-17 OLE MISS

7:28 – LSU: Kicker Cade York scores a field goal. 31-10 OLE MISS

13:59 – MISS: Timeout.

Third Quarter: 31-7 OLE MISS

5:07 p.m. – End of 3rd quarter.

2:27 – MISS: Running back Jerrion Ealy runs for 36 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Caden Costa scores a field goal. 31-7 OLE MISS

8:59 – MISS: Running back Henry Parrish Jr. runs for five yards for a touchdown. Kicker Caden Costa scores a field goal. 24-7 OLE MISS

Second Quarter: 17-7 OLE MISS

4:06 p.m. – End of 2nd quarter.

0:15 – MISS: Quarterback Matt Corral runs for three yards for a touchdown. Kicker Caden Costa scores a field goal. 17-7 OLE MISS

2:21 – MISS: Timeout.

3:12 – MISS: Quarterback Matt Corral passes a complete throw to tight end Casey Kelly for two yards for a touchdown. Kicker Caden Costa makes a field goal. 10-7 MISS

6:29 – LSU: Timeout.

10:44 – MISS: Kicker Caden Costa makes a 43-yard field goal. 7-3 LSU

First Quarter: 7-0 LSU

3:18 p.m. – End of 1st quarter.

0:57 – LSU: Timeout.

8:29 – LSU: Running back Tyrion Davis-Price runs for one yard for a touchdown. LSU – 7 MISS – 0

LSU kicks off.

