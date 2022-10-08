BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers (LSU) take on the University of Tennessee Volunteers (TENN) in Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.

The gates to Tiger Stadium open at 9 a.m. and the Tigers are scheduled to arrive at Victory Hill at 8:50 a.m.

Where to watch the game

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN.com/watch/

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Live updates of the game will be posted here.

1st Quarter:

11:08 – TENN: Kicker Chase McGrath makes a 35-yard field goal. 10-0 TENN

13:36 – TENN: Running Back Jabari Small runs for 1 yard for a touchdown. Kicker Chase McGrath scores. 7-0 TENN

11:02 a.m. – LSU wins the coin toss.