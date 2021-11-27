LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers beat Texas A&M 27-24

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers play against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6 p.m. in Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 27. This will be the last night Coach Ed Orgeron will coach the Tigers in Death Valley.
TIGERS WINS WITH A FINAL SCORE OF 27-24
Fourth Quarter: 27-24 LSU
9:33 p.m. – End of the fourth quarter.
0:20 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Jaray Jenkins for 28 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 27-24 LSU
0:31 – TA&M: Timeout.
1:30 – LSU: Timeout.
7:33 – TA&M: Quarterback Zach Calzada passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Jalen Preston for 32 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Seth Small scores. Current Score: 24-20
14:22 – TA&M: Quarterback Zach Calzada passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Jalen Preston for 15 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Seth Small scores. Current Score: 20-17
Third Quarter: 20-10 LSU
8:33 p.m. – End of the third quarter.
2:29 – LSU: Kicker Cade York scores a 47-yard field goal. Current Score: 20-10
2:40 – LSU: Timeout.
8:09 – TA&M: Kicker Seth Small scores a 33-yard field goal. Current Score: 17-10 LSU
Second Quarter: 17-7 LSU
7:31 p.m. – End of the second quarter.
0:32 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Trey Palmer for 61 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 17-7 LSU
1:16 – LSU: Timeout.
3:02 – TA&M: Timeout.
5:18 – TA&M: Quarterback Zach Calzada passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Moose Muhammad III for 13 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Seth Small scores. Current Score: 10-7 LSU
14:12 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Jaray Jenkins for 45 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 10-0 LSU
First Quarter: 3-0 LSU
6:40 p.m. – End of the first quarter.
8:38 – LSU: Kicker Cade York scores a 50-yard field goal. Current Score: 3-0 LSU