BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers play against the Mississippi State University (MSST) Bulldogs in Death Valley on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.

Check here for live game updates.

4th Quarter: 31-16 LSU

8:32 p.m. – End of 4th Quarter.

4:50 – LSU: Running Back Armoni Goodwin runs for 47 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 31-16 LSU

7:25 – LSU: Running Back Josh Williams runs for 8 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scorers. 23-16 LSU

14:20 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels runs for 3 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 17-16 LSU

3rd Quarter: 16-10 MSST

7:37 p.m. – End of 3rd Quarter.

6:31 – MSST: Kicker Ben Raybon scores a 45 yard field goal. 16-10 MSST

10:56 – LSU: Kicker Damian Ramos scores a 35 yard field goal. 13-10 MSST

2nd Quarter: 31-7

6:33 p.m. – End of 2nd Quarter.

0:46 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels passes a complete to throw Wide Receiver Jaray Jenkins for 8 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 13-7 MSST

2:14 – MSST: Quarterback Will Rogers passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Rara Thomas for 13 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Ben Raybon scores. 13-0 MSST

1st Quarter: 6-0 MSST

5:41 p.m. – End of 1st Quarter.

7:30 – MSST: Running Back Jo’quavious Marks runs for 37 yards for a touchdown. 6-0 MSST

5 p.m. – LSU wins coin toss. MSU kicks off.