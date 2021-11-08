LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Fighting Tigers lose in battle to Crimson Tide 20 -14

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport's Willis Knighton Critical Care staff on Sunday gave a big send-off to a long-term COVID patient to a San Diego facility, where he has been accepted at a transplant center.

For almost two months, Kyle Park’s breathing has been helped with a device called an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation or "ECMO” device, which provides prolonged cardiac and respiratory support for people, whose heart and lungs were unable to breathe on their own.