LIVE GAME BLOG: Kentucky Wildcats beat LSU Tigers 42-21

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers play against the University of Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Watch for live game updates.

FINAL SCORE: LSU – 21 UK – 21

Fourth Quarter:

9:58 p.m. – End of 4th quarter.

9:42 p.m. – UK: Runningback Chris Rodriguez Jr. runs for 18 yards for a touchdown.

9:35 p.m. – LSU: Running back Tyrion Davis-Price runs for two yards for a touchdown. 

9:17 p.m. – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to wide receiver Malik Nabers for 41 yards for a touchdown.

9:10 p.m. – UK: Quarterback Will Levis passes a complete throw to running back JuTahn McClain for 25 yards for a touchdown.

Third Quarter: LSU – 7 UK – 28

8:58 p.m. – End of 3rd quarter.

8:52 p.m. – UK: Quarterback Will Levis runs for five yards for a touchdown.

8:42 p.m. – LSU: Running back Tyrion Davis-Price run for one yard for a touchdown.

8:24 p.m. – UK: Quarterback Will Levis runs for a one-yard for a touchdown.

Second Quarter: LSU – 0 UK – 21

8:02 p.m. – End of 2nd quarter.

7:15 p.m. – UK: Quarterback Will Levis passes a complete throw to wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for 11 yards for a touchdown.

First Quarter: LSU – 0 UK – 7

7:11 p.m. – End of 1st quarter.

6:56 p.m. – UK: Quarterback Will Levis passes a complete throw to running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. for three yards for a touchdown.

