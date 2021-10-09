LIVE GAME BLOG: Kentucky Wildcats beat LSU Tigers 42-21

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers play against the University of Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Watch for live game updates.
FINAL SCORE: LSU – 21 UK – 21
Fourth Quarter:
9:58 p.m. – End of 4th quarter.
9:42 p.m. – UK: Runningback Chris Rodriguez Jr. runs for 18 yards for a touchdown.
9:35 p.m. – LSU: Running back Tyrion Davis-Price runs for two yards for a touchdown.
9:17 p.m. – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to wide receiver Malik Nabers for 41 yards for a touchdown.
9:10 p.m. – UK: Quarterback Will Levis passes a complete throw to running back JuTahn McClain for 25 yards for a touchdown.
Third Quarter: LSU – 7 UK – 28
8:58 p.m. – End of 3rd quarter.
8:52 p.m. – UK: Quarterback Will Levis runs for five yards for a touchdown.
8:42 p.m. – LSU: Running back Tyrion Davis-Price run for one yard for a touchdown.
8:24 p.m. – UK: Quarterback Will Levis runs for a one-yard for a touchdown.
Second Quarter: LSU – 0 UK – 21
8:02 p.m. – End of 2nd quarter.
7:15 p.m. – UK: Quarterback Will Levis passes a complete throw to wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for 11 yards for a touchdown.
First Quarter: LSU – 0 UK – 7
7:11 p.m. – End of 1st quarter.
6:56 p.m. – UK: Quarterback Will Levis passes a complete throw to running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. for three yards for a touchdown.