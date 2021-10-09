LIVE GAME BLOG: Kentucky Wildcats beat LSU Tigers 42-21

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) - During the month of August, RADE Agents received tips through their Facebook page that a subject was selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the Rapides area. Agents launched their investigation and with the assistance of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the U S Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force, they were able to identify the suspect as Jeremy Lynn Allinson of Pineville. Through their investigation, Agents were able to obtain an arrest warrant on Allinson for Distribution of methamphetamine.

On September 30, 2021, Agents executed a search warrant at the Comfort Inn Hotel located on North Bolton Avenue, and located Allinson, as well as another suspect of the case, identified as Tyrone Porter. A search of the room was conducted and over one pound of suspected methamphetamine was located in a sealed canister. Agents located additional suspected methamphetamine in suspect vehicles along with suboxone strips, plastic baggies, digital scale and a handgun. A records check indicated that Allinson and Porter were both on Parole for prior narcotic convictions and were prohibited from possessing a firearm.