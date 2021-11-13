LIVE GAME BLOG: Arkansas Razorbacks win 16-13 in overtime against LSU Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Unversity Tigers take on the University of Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Death Valley.
Watch for live game updates here.
FINAL SCORE: ARK -16 LSU – 13
OVERTIME: 16-13 ARK
ARK: Quarterback KJ Jefferson runs for two yards for a touchdown. Current Score: 16-13
LSU calls for a timeout.
Fourth Quarter: 13-13
9:56 p.m. – End of fourth quarter.
10:53 – LSU: Kicker Cade York scores a 45-yard-line field goal. Current Score: 13-13
Third Quarter:
9:11 p.m. -End of the third quarter.
6:01 – ARK: Quarterback KJ Jefferson passes a complete throw to Runningback Dominique Johnson for 43 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cam Little scores. Current Score: 10-10
Second Quarter: 10-3 LSU
8:04 p.m. – End of the second quarter.
0:04 – LSU: Timeout.
0:46 – ARK: Timeout.
4:20 – ARK: Timeout.
14:52 – LSU: Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Jack Bech for 29 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 10-3 LSU
First Quarter: 3-3
7:17 p.m. – End of the first quarter.
1:47 – LSU: Kicker Cade York makes a 34-yard-line field goal. Current Score: 3-3
11:59 – ARK: Placekicker Cam Little makes a 48-yard line field goal. Current Score: 3-0 ARK
Kick-off in Death Valley.