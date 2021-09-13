LIVE BLOG: Tigers (1-1) crush Cowboys (0-2) 34-7 in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Fresh off a shocking loss to UCLA in the Rose Bowl last weekend, the LSU Tigers moved to 1-1 overall with a thorough whipping of their Football Championship Subdivision opponent on Saturday night.

The 34-7 drubbing of McNeese State (0-2) comes at the expense of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s son, Cody, who is the Cowboys quarterback.

Check below for a running analysis of tonight’s game from the WGNO sports team led by sports director and Friday Night Football host Ed Daniels.

