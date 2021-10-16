LIVE BLOG: LSU Tigers win against Florida Gators 49-42

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers played against the University of Florida Gators in Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m.

LSU WINS! FINAL SCORE: 49-42

Fourth Quarter: LSU – 49 FLA -42

2:42 p.m. – End of the fourth quarter.

2:37 p.m. – LSU: Florida backup quarterback Anthony Richardson’s pass is intercepted by LSU’s linebacker Damone Clark.

2:28 p.m. – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson throws a complete pass to wide-receiver Jaray Jenkins for one yard for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores a field goal. Current Score: 49-42.

There goes @JenkinsJaray AGAIN 👀



2:12 p.m. – FLA: Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson passes a complete throw to wide-receiver Jacob Copeland for 33 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Jace Christmann scores a field goal. Current Score: 42-42.

1:58 p.m. – LSU: Running back Tyrion Davis-Price makes a run for 25 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores a field goal. Current Score: 42-35.

Third Quarter: LSU is tied with FLA 35-35.

1:53 p.m. – End of the third quarter.

1:45 p.m. – FLA: Backup Anthony Richardson passes a complete throw to running back Dameon Pierce for 11 yards for a touchdown. Current score: 35-35.

1:35 p.m. – FLA: Wide-receiver Justin Shorter makes a five yards pass from backup quarterback Anthony Richardson. Kicker Jace Christmann scores a field goal. Current score: 35-28.

1:26 p.m. – LSU: Running back Tyrion Davis-Price runs 40 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores a field goal. Current score: 35-21.

1:21 p.m. – FLA: Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson runs five yards for a touchdown. Richardson runs for a two-point conversion.

Second Quarter: LSU – 21 FLA – 13

12:49 p.m. – End of the second quarter.

12:48 p.m. – FLA: Quarterback Emory Jones passes a complete throw to wide-receiver Justin Shorter for 42 yards for a touchdown.

12:21 p.m. – LSU: Wide-receiver Jaray Jenkins makes a five-yard pass from quarterback Max Johnson. Kicker Cade York scores.

12:15 p.m. – LSU: Florida pass is intercepted by safety Jay Ward returns for 26 yards to the Florida 21 yard line.

12:13 p.m. – LSU: Wide-receiver Jaray Jenkins makes a 28-yard pass from quarterback Max Johnson. Kicker Cade York scores.

11:51 a.m. – LSU: Running back Tyrion Davis-Price runs for 18 yards for a touchdown.

First Quarter: LSU – 0 FLA – 6

11:46 a.m. – End of the first quarter.

11:26 a.m. – FLA: Running back Dameon Pierce makes a touchdown with a seven-yard run.