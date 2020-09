NASHVILLE, TN. – Vanderbilt Head Football Coach Derek Mason discussed the team’s opening loss to Texas A&M and previewed Saturday’s matchup against the LSU Tigers during a phone conference Wednesday morning.

Both Vanderbilt and LSU are coming off of tough week 1 losses, and Coach Mason expects a cleaner game from both teams now they they have had game reps and time for adjustments.

The LSU Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores will play Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.