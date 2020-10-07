LISTEN: Ed Orgeron talks venue change, matchup with Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron spoke Wednesday morning during the SEC Coaches Weekly Teleconference about the school’s decision to move Saturday’s matchup with Missouri from 8 p.m. in Baton Rouge to 11 a.m. in Columbia, Missouri.

Orgeron also took time to field questions about the Missouri Tigers football team and the challenges they present to his football club.

LSU is coming off a 41-7 win over Vanderbilt last week in Nashville, while Missouri dropped a 35-12 decision to Tennessee.

