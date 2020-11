BATON ROUGE – LSU senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ 27-24 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Von Rosenberg’s punting was critical to LSU’s success against Arkansas as five of his seven punts were downed inside the 10-yard line. In the second half alone, Von Rosenberg had punts downed at the 9, 5, 8 and 7-yard lines. He also had a punted downed at the 8-yard line in the first quarter.