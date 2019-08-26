Limited edition LSU triple national championship bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (8/26/2019) — Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum unveiled a limited edition LSU bobblehead commemorating the three national titles the Tigers won in football.

The bobblehead, manufactured by FOCO, features Mike the Tiger, holding up a #1 while surrounded by three title rings. LSU won national titles in 1958, 2003, and 2007.

The bobblehead is part of a new College Football Champions Series. If you want to buy one, it’s $40 & they’re only available online. CLICK HERE to find a link for purchase.

