LeMahieu, Bregman in AL Starting Lineup Tuesday

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 30: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning single during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Astros defeated the Dodgers 13-12. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 / 01:50 PM UTC / Updated: Jul 8, 2019 / 01:50 PM UTC

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU stars DJ LeMahieu and Alex Bregman will start Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game for the American League at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

LeMahieu, in his first season with the New York Yankees, leads the American League with a .336 batting average and will start at second base in the All-Star Game. Bregman, who leads the Houston Astros in homers (23) and RBI (56), will be the AL’s starting third baseman.

The appearances of LeMahieu and Bregman mark the fifth straight year a former LSU player will participate in the All-Star Game.

LeMahieu will make his third All-Star Game appearance, his first as a Yankee. He was a National League All-Star in 2015 and 2017 with the Colorado Rockies, and he has won three Gold Gloves and one MLB batting title during his nine-year big-league career.

Bregman is representing the Astros in the All-Star Game for the second straight season – he hit the game-winning homer in last season’s midsummer classic and was named the MVP.

LeMahieu, a native of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., played at LSU in 2008 and 2009 and signed with the Chicago Cubs after he was selected in the second round of the ’09 MLB Draft.

LeMahieu hit .344 during his college career with 24 doubles, five triples, 11 homers and 87 RBI. He was named to the 2009 College World Series All-Tournament team, batting .444 during the Tigers’ drive to the national championship.

Bregman, a native of Albuquerque, N.M., played at LSU from 2013 through 2015 and helped lead the Tigers to two College World Series appearances. The No. 2 overall selection by the Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft, Bregman was a two-time first-team all-American at LSU, and he was named the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s best shortstop.

Bregman started all 196 games of his LSU career at shortstop, batting .337 (265-for-786) with 56 doubles, 10 triples, 21 homers, 148 RBI, 153 runs and 66 stolen bases. He was a finalist for the 2015 Golden Spikes Award, and he was named the 2013 National Freshman of the Year.

LSU’s Major League All-Stars

Connie Ryan, 2B, Boston Braves (NL) – 1944 Alvin Dark, SS, New York Giants (NL) – 1951-52, 1954 Joe Bill Adcock, 1B, Milwaukee Braves (NL) – 1960 Albert Belle, OF, Cleveland Indians (AL) – 1993-96; Chicago White Sox (AL) – 1997 Paul Byrd, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (NL) – 1999 Brian Wilson, RHP, San Francisco Giants (NL) – 2008, 2010, 2011 Brad Hawpe, OF, Colorado Rockies (NL) – 2009 Aaron Hill, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays (AL) – 2009 DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Colorado Rockies (NL)- 2015, 2017; New York Yankees (AL) – 2019 Will Harris, RHP, Houston Astros (AL) – 2016 Aaron Nola, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (NL) – 2018 Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros (AL) – 2018, 2019

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)