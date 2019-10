NFL Scout/Consultant Chris Landry says the first month of the season has shown a lot of what each SEC team could be this season…and LSU is NOT at the top of the heap in that regard.

While the Tiger offense has a gear that was described this week as potential ‘warp speed,’ the defense hasn’t kept the same pace.

Where do they stand, on the game tape, when it comes to the other top teams in the Southeastern Conference?

Click the video to find out…