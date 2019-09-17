Landry List: LSU needs Defensive Line depth to step up vs SEC talent

NFL Scout/Consultant Chris Landry says the first three games have shown a lot of positives for the LSU Tigers thus far, but it’s also shown where the deficiencies might be against SEC-level talent.

Landry highlights the LSU defensive line play this week and why they need to find some quality depth down the stretch.

The full Landry List includes:

-LSU needs to get experience for young running backs

-LSU Offense needs more work with a 4-minute offense

-Keep an eye on Vandy’s RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, WR Kalija Lipscomb & TE Jared Pinkney

LSU’s Southeastern Conference opener is this Saturday at Vanderbilt (11am).

