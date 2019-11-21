Lady Tigers top Southeastern, 62-52

The LSU women’s basketball team won the battle of the big cats against the Southeastern Lions Wednesday night in the PMAC. With the 62-52 win, the Tigers are now 4-1 on the season.

Senior Ayana Mitchell led the team with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and one assist. Junior post players Faustine Aifuwa and Awa Trasi added 10 and 11 points, respectively. In addition to their offensive success, LSU won the battle of the boards, 40-28.

HOW IT HAPPENED

· LSU’s Karli Seay got the scoring started as the Tigers began the game on a 8-0 run.

· Faustine Aifuwa led the team in the first quarter with seven points, shooting 3-3 from the field. This helped LSU to a 20-14 led going into the second quarter.

· Late in the second quarter, Awa Trasi launched back-to-back three pointers to give LSU a 27-20 lead. The Tigers pushed its lead to 35-20 at the half.

· Ayana Mitchell came out hot in the third quarter with seven points before the media timeout. She was 3-3 from the field and perfect from the free throw line.

· Heading into the fourth quarter, the Tigers led the Lions 50-29. As Southeastern closed the gap, LaToya Ashman came off the bench to score five key points to hold the Lions at bay for the final 62-52 in LSU’s favor.

UP NEXT

LSU will be back at the PMAC on Sunday, November 24 to take on Rutgers. The Tigers and Scarlet Knights will face off at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Head Coach Nikki Fargas Post Game Quotes

On Awa Trasi being a key player off the bench…

“She’s that player we want to give us a spark. She’s a player that has the potential to do so. In that rotation with (Ayana) Mitchell and (Faustine) Aifuwa, she allows us to still stay with size and a strength inside, and she also gives us the three ball. So, she’s someone that we’re definitely going to look forward to continuing to help us.”

On an unusually high 19 turnovers…

“I think the turnovers that we had were just sloppy play on our part. We kind of threw a lot of air passes and that led to some deflections by them, which led to turnovers. We’ve got to clean that area up. We had too many turnovers by different people, but we’re also trying to run more of a motion look offensively, which allows the ball to be handled by more than one person. That’s something that we’ll look at, as well as we continue to get this team ready to play for Sunday.”

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)