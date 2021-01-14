Lady Tigers take down #7 Texas A&M

During a game at the PMAC on January 14, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by: Rebecca Warren

LSU upset the 7th-ranked team in the country, with a 65-61 overtime win at home, on Thursday night.

Sophomore Tiara Young led all scores with 20 points, Khayla Pointer added 17, and Faustine Aifuwa poured in 16 to lead the Lady Tigers to their third conference win this year.

Aifuwa tied the ballgame with five seconds left in regulation to eventually send the game to overtime, where LSU outscored A&M 11-7 in the final frame.

