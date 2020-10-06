Kirklin: I was emotional after “finally getting into the endzone after 4 years of work”

BATON ROUGE, La. – After recording only 2 catches in the 2019 football season, Lutcher product Jontre Kirklin had a career day Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Kirklin finished Saturday with 3 catches for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Kirklin says that after scoring his first touchdown as an LSU Tiger Saturday, he got emotional and wanted to cry because he “finally getting into the endzone after 4 years of work.”

During a press conference on Monday, LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron said that he “was so excited to see Jontre have those two touchdown catches.”

Kirklin has worked hard throughout his entire LSU career and has shown a willingness to do whatever it takes to help the LSU Tigers Football Program.

The results are finally showing on the playing field.

Orgeron describes Kirklin’s career as one of “Perseverance,” adding that “Jontre’s come to work with a smile on his face every day. Like I said, Jontre is like one of my sons. I’m so close to him and his family. Him being from Lutcher and we recruited him. Outstanding young man. No one wants him to have more success in the program, and we all do.”

“It’s good to see it, but he’s waited his turn. We tried to get the ball in his hand, played on wildcat, tried to play defense. He told me, you know what, Coach, I want to play receiver. I’m going to be a darn good receiver, and he sure is. I hope he has a great senior year,” says Orgeron.

Kirklin says that his time serving as a backup receiver allowed him to get a lot of reps with Myles Brennan while he was waiting his turn.

That time allowed both Brennan and Kirklin to develop chemistry and familiarity with their playing styles.

To hear more from Jontre on his career day as an LSU Tiger, click the link above.