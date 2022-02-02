NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A month and a half after sending three to play college football during the early signing period, including 4-star receiver Aaron Anderson to Alabama, the Karr Cougars proudly sent seven more to the next level.

During a National Signing Day ceremony held in the school’s gymnasium, defensive lineman Kells Bush headlined the event by choosing LSU.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder said his decision to pick the Tigers was never in question, not even during LSU’s recent coaching change from Ed Orgeron to Brian Kelly.

“It was always affirmative,” Bush told WGNO Sports. “That was my dream school. I am blessed.”

Karr’s list of college football signees included: