Johnson’s Perfect 10 seals Jay Clark’s first win as head coach

BATON ROUGE – Five former LSU football players have been named to the Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team, the organization announced. The AP All-Pro Team is selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

Super Bowl champion safety Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs was selected first team All-Pro. Mathieu, who led LSU to an appearance in the BCS National Championship Game in 2011, recorded 61 tackles, nine passes defended and six interceptions in helping the Chiefs to an NFL-best 14-2 regular season mark. The Chiefs have a first round bye in the playoffs.