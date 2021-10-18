Joe Borrow reacts to Coach Orgeron and LSU parting ways

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU parted ways with Head Coach Ed Orgeron on Sunday. He will exit Baton Rouge after the 2021-2022 football season.

Former legendary LSU quarterback and current Cincinnati Bengal’s Joe Borrow reacted to the split between coach and program.



“You know that’s disappointing to me because he’s really a man that, you know, gave me an opportunity when nobody else really was,” said Borrow.

“I wouldn’t be here without Coach O and I’m forever indebted to him as a person and a player and our relationship will continue for the rest of our lives. I love the man and I love the coach. You know they haven’t been winning as many games as they would like, but we did just win a national championship two years ago, so that’s disappointing and I love Coach O and everyone over there. I hope he’s able to find a place where he feels like he’s welcomed.”



Borrow played under Coach Orgeron after transferring from Ohio State to play for Tigers in 2018, which led to the 2019 National Championship and perfect 15-0 season.



Ed Orgeron is 9-8 since the championship and has an overall record of 49-17 at LSU.