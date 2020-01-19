Javonte Smart Scores 20 as LSU Earns Road Win at Ole Miss, 80-76

FILE PHOTO – JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – MARCH 23: Javonte Smart #1 of the LSU Tigers reacts as they take on the Maryland Terrapins during the second half of the game in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Vystar Memorial Arena on March 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Oxford, Miss. – The LSU Tigers powered past Ole Miss, 80-76, Saturday night at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Tigers improve to 13-4 on the season and 5-0 in conference play. Ole Miss falls to 9-8 overall and 0-4 in SEC play.

Sophomore guard Javonte Smart led the LSU offense with 20 points. He also picked up six boards and three assists. Sophomore forward Emmitt Williams scored 17 to go with seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Senior guard Marlon Taylor finished with 13 points and six boards. Senior guard Skylar Mays had 15 points in the win. He also managed five rebounds and four assists. Freshman forward Trendon Watford scored six and recorded a game high 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Breein Tyree led the Rebels’ offense with a game high 36 points. He also had three rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Blake Hinson had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. Sophomore forward KJ Buffen finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Up next on the schedule, the Tigers return to Baton Rouge to host Florida at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)