HARVEY, La. (WGNO) —Former Archbishop Shaw Eagle and LSU Tiger standout Ryan Clark was on the West Bank Thursday night as his alma mater squared off against John Ehret in a spring game showdown at “Hoss” Memtsas Stadium.

Clark, who captured a Super Bowl ring (XLIII) and was awarded a 2011 Pro Bowl selection during his 13 seasons in the NFL, is currently a pro football analyst for ESPN.

As seen in the video below, the 43-year-old Marrero native spoke with WGNO Sports on a myriad of topics, including the return of Shaw head football coach Hank Tierney, the resurgence of LSU under Brian Kelly and the quality of the New Orleans Saints 2023 draft class:

“Like to me that is Archbishop Shaw,” said Clark referring to Coach Tierney who led the Eagles to a state championship in 1987. “That is my experience. I don’t know a time without him. I can be honest, I haven’t been back since.

“I thought about this school and the way that he departed, and this is the way it is supposed to be,” Clark continued. “I am excited, that Coach Hank is back. I think it is the best for the school. But, I know it is best for the young men on the team, and you will see the team get better, but also you will see more and more kids get the opportunity to play college ball.”