‘I’m going to make sure I give you a show’: LSU football player plans to honor Remy Hidalgo

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: Tyrion Davis-Price #3 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 36-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price, announced that he plans to dedicate his Saturday performance in Tiger Stadium to the late Remy Hidalgo. Hidalgo was a junior football player at Denham Springs High School who died Sept. 18 after collapsing at practice.

In a tweet Monday night, sophomore Davis-Price said he had spoken to Hidalgo’s family and learned of Remy’s love for LSU football. “They told me how much he loved LSU football so I’m going to make sure I give you a show,” read the tweet.

LSU opens the season against Mississippi State. Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.