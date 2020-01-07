How to avoid purchasing fake ticket for National Championship game

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As Coach O, Heisman Winner Joe Burrow, and the rest of the LSU Tigers prepare to take on Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship, officials are warning people of ticket scammers.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging all those who want to watch the game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to use extreme caution when purchasing those must-have tickets on the secondary market. If the deal you’re getting seems too good to be true, it probably is.



Tickets are increasing in price. As of this afternoon, the cheapest seat ticket on Ticketmaster is $884. While the most expensive seat on Ticketmaster, is close to $6,000.

President/CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, “The thing I would recommend is not be so click happy. Look at it, research it.”

Gott said it’s a good idea to think it through when putting down money for tickets to see your team.

“What happens we get emotional over these games, and we say we want the tickets, and all of a sudden we’re clicking and looking.

So, it’s just a good time as always to remind people to be a little cautious,” explained Gott.

Attorney General Jeff Landry advises buying tickets from reputable ticket brokers and re-sellers

Tickets sold through alternative means, such as Craigslist or scalpers outside the stadium, are nearly impossible to verify.



Experts say research the company you’re purchasing tickets from before you make a decision. Go to the Better Business Bureau website or the National Association of Ticket Brokers for some background.

Here are some suggestions for anyone hoping to buy tickets:

