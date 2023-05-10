NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LSU football finished 10-4 overall, 6-3 in the SEC during head coach Brian Kelly’s first season with the Tigers.
The SEC West champions lost to eventual national champion Georgia in the conference title game before finishing the season with a 63-7 drubbing of Purdue in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.
With the start of the college football season still more than three months away, speculation on win-loss records for 2023 has already begun.
BetOnline has released the over/under for all Power 5 Conference win totals, as well as Notre Dame.
2023 WIN TOTALS:
WIN TOTALS
Wins By Conference
ACC
Boston College 5½
Clemson 9½
Duke 6½
Florida State 10
Georgia Tech 4½
Louisville 7½
Miami 7½
North Carolina 8½
North Carolina State 6½
Pittsburgh 6½
Syracuse 6½
Virginia 3½
Virginia Tech 5
Wake Forest 6
Big Ten
Illinois 6½
Indiana 3½
Iowa 7½
Maryland 7
Michigan 10½
Michigan State 5½
Minnesota 6½
Nebraska 6
Northwestern 3½
Ohio State 10½
Penn State 9½
Purdue 5½
Rutgers 4½
Wisconsin 9
Big 12
Baylor 7½
BYU 6
Central Florida 6½
Cincinnati 4½
Houston 4½
Iowa State 5½
Kansas 6½
Kansas State 8½
Oklahoma 9½
Oklahoma State 6½
TCU 7½
Texas 9½
Texas Tech 7½
West Virginia 4½
PAC-12
Arizona 5½
Arizona State 5
California 4½
Colorado 3½
Oregon 9½
Oregon State 8
Stanford 3
UCLA 8½
USC 9½
UTAH 8½
Washington 9
Washington State 6½
SEC
Alabama 10½
Arkansas 7½
Auburn 6½
Florida 5½
Georgia 11½
Kentucky 6½
LSU 9½
Mississippi State 6½
Missouri 6½
Ole Miss 7½
South Carolina 6½
Tennessee 9
Texas A&M 7½
Vanderbilt 3½
Independents
Notre Dame 9
LSU opens the season against Florida State in Orlando on Sept. 3. The Tigers lost to the Seminoles 24-23 in the Superdome during the season-opener last year.
BetOnline announced it will release the over/under for non-Power 5 Conferences (aka Group of Five) in the next few weeks.