NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LSU football finished 10-4 overall, 6-3 in the SEC during head coach Brian Kelly’s first season with the Tigers.

The SEC West champions lost to eventual national champion Georgia in the conference title game before finishing the season with a 63-7 drubbing of Purdue in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.

With the start of the college football season still more than three months away, speculation on win-loss records for 2023 has already begun.

BetOnline has released the over/under for all Power 5 Conference win totals, as well as Notre Dame.

2023 WIN TOTALS:

WIN TOTALS

2023 Regular Season Wins – Alabama Crimson Tide        

Over/Under                                10½

Note: They opened at 10½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Arizona Wildcats    

Over/Under                                5½

Note: They opened at 2½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Arizona State Sun Devils     

Over/Under                                5

Note: They opened at 5½  in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Arkansas Razorbacks            

Over/Under                                7½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Auburn Tigers          

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Baylor Bears        

Over/Under                                7½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Boston College Eagles         

Over/Under                                5½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – BYU Cougars             

Over/Under                                6

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – California Golden Bears      

Over/Under                                4½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Central Florida Knights        

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 9½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Cincinnati Bearcats               

Over/Under                                4½

Note: They opened at 10 in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Clemson Tigers       

Over/Under                                9½

Note: They opened at 10½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Colorado Buffaloes               

Over/Under                                3½

Note: They opened at 3½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Duke Blue Devils    

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 3½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Florida Gators          

Over/Under                                5½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Florida State Seminoles      

Over/Under                                10

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Bulldogs    

Over/Under                                11½

Note: They opened at 10½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets             

Over/Under                                4½

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Houston Cougars    

Over/Under                                4½

Note: They opened at 8 in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Illinois Fighting Illini            

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Indiana Hoosiers    

Over/Under                                3½

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Iowa Hawkeyes      

Over/Under                                7½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Iowa State Cyclones             

Over/Under                                5½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Kansas Jayhawks    

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 2½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Kansas State Wildcats          

Over/Under                                8½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Kentucky Wildcats 

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Louisville Cardinals               

Over/Under                                7½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – LSU Tigers  

Over/Under                                9½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Maryland Terrapins               

Over/Under                                7

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Miami Hurricanes  

Over/Under                                7½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Michigan Wolverines           

Over/Under                                10½

Note: They opened at 9½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Michigan State Spartans     

Over/Under                                5½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Minnesota Golden Gophers              

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Mississippi State Bulldogs 

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Missouri Tigers       

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Nebraska Cornhuskers  

Over/Under                                6

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – North Carolina Tar Heels       

Over/Under                                8½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – North Carolina State Wolf Pack       

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Northwestern Wildcats       

Over/Under                                3½

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Notre Dame Fighting Irish        

Over/Under                                9½

Note: They opened at 9½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Ohio State Buckeyes            

Over/Under                                10½

Note: They opened at 10½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Oklahoma Sooners

Over/Under                                9½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Oklahoma State Cowboys

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Ole Miss Rebels 

Over/Under                                7½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Oregon Ducks          

Over/Under                                9½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Oregon State Beavers         

Over/Under                                8

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Penn State Nittany Lions    

Over/Under                                9½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Pittsburgh Panthers              

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Purdue Boilermakers           

Over/Under                                5½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Rutgers Scarlet Knights       

Over/Under                                4½

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – South Carolina Gamecocks

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Stanford Cardinal   

Over/Under                                3

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Syracuse Orange    

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – TCU Horned Frogs  

Over/Under                                7½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Tennessee Volunteers        

Over/Under                                9

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Texas Longhorns    

Over/Under                                9½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Texas A&M Aggies 

Over/Under                                7½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Texas Tech Red Raiders       

Over/Under                                7½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – UCLA Bruins              

Over/Under                                8½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – USC Trojans             

Over/Under                                9½

Note: They opened at 9½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Utah Utes  

Over/Under                                8½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Vanderbilt Commodores    

Over/Under                                3½

Note: They opened at 2½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Virginia Cavaliers   

Over/Under                                3½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Virginia Tech Hokies             

Over/Under                                3

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Wake Forest Demon Deacons          

Over/Under                                6

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Washington Huskies             

Over/Under                                9

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Washington State Cougars 

Over/Under                                6½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – West Virginia Mountaineers             

Over/Under                                4½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Wisconsin Badgers

Over/Under                                9

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

Wins By Conference

ACC

Boston College             5½

Clemson                       9½

Duke                            6½

Florida State                 10

Georgia Tech                4½

Louisville                      7½

Miami                           7½

North Carolina               8½

North Carolina State      6½

Pittsburgh                     6½

Syracuse                      6½

Virginia                         3½

Virginia Tech                 5

Wake Forest                 6

Big Ten

Illinois                           6½

Indiana                          3½

Iowa                             7½

Maryland                       7

Michigan                       10½

Michigan State              5½

Minnesota                     6½

Nebraska                      6

Northwestern                 3½

Ohio State                    10½

Penn State                    9½

Purdue                          5½

Rutgers                         4½

Wisconsin                     9

Big 12

Baylor                           7½

BYU                             6

Central Florida              6½

Cincinnati                      4½

Houston                        4½

Iowa State                    5½

Kansas                         6½

Kansas State                8½

Oklahoma                     9½

Oklahoma State            6½

TCU                              7½

Texas                           9½

Texas Tech                   7½

West Virginia                 4½

PAC-12

Arizona                         5½

Arizona State                5

California                      4½

Colorado                      3½

Oregon                         9½

Oregon State                8

Stanford                       3

UCLA                            8½

USC                             9½

UTAH                            8½

Washington                   9

Washington State          6½

SEC

Alabama                       10½

Arkansas                      7½

Auburn                          6½

Florida                          5½

Georgia                        11½

Kentucky                      6½

LSU                              9½

Mississippi State           6½

Missouri                        6½

Ole Miss                       7½

South Carolina              6½

Tennessee                    9

Texas A&M                   7½

Vanderbilt                     3½

Independents

Notre Dame                  9


LSU opens the season against Florida State in Orlando on Sept. 3. The Tigers lost to the Seminoles 24-23 in the Superdome during the season-opener last year.

BetOnline announced it will release the over/under for non-Power 5 Conferences (aka Group of Five) in the next few weeks.