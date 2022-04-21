Baton Rouge, La. — LSU Baseball defeated Missouri 5-3 Thursday, April 21, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU moves to 25-12 overall and 8-8 in the SEC. Missouri moves to 22-13 overall and 5-11 in the SEC.

The LSU Tigers will be back at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Friday, April 22, for game two of the series at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be streamed on SECN+ and available on LSU Sports Radio Network.

Ma’Khail Hilliard earned the win with five strikeouts, no walks, allowed seven hits and two runs.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)