Highlights: Former LSU Tiger Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Sam Burns of the United States celebrates with the trophy after winning during the final round of the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort on May 02, 2021 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

At the 2021 Valspar Championship, Sam Burns claimed his first victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 67-63-69-68 to finish at 17-under-par at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).

