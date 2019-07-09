Griffin Wins Amateur Title in Florida

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 / 01:38 PM UTC / Updated: Jul 8, 2019 / 01:38 PM UTC

BATON ROUGE, La. – Kendall Griffin, a rising junior on the LSU women’s golf team, won the Florida Women’s Amateur stroke play title at the Black Diamond Ranch GC (Lecanto, Fla.) on Sunday as she finished the three-round tournament with a tally of 1-over 217.

Griffin finished one-stroke clear of the field as she erased Taylor Roberts’ 36-hole lead of eight strokes in the final round. Griffin’s final round was a 2-under par 70 that featured five birdies, 10 pars and three bogeys. She lowered her score after each round as she carded a 3-over 75 in round one and an even par 72 in round two before she shot the 2-under 70 on Sunday.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)