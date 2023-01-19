BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Alpha Phi chapter at LSU remembers sophomore member Madison Brooks after she died from her injuries after a Sunday crash.

The sorority called Brooks a “hero” after learning her heart and kidneys were donated.

Read LSU Alpha Phi’s full statement:

We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of our sister, Madison Brooks, following the accident that took her life. Madison was a sophomore and made a lasting impact on all of us. She was also a hero and was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others. We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. And we respectfully ask for time and space so we may support each other in our healing process. Alpha Phi – Delta Tau Chapter

Brooks, 19, was hit by a car at 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 while she was standing in the middle of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the driver had no signs or evidence of impairment.

LSU shared a statement Monday offering its thoughts and prayers to those who knew Brooks and directed students who would want to talk to a professional to the Mental Health Service at the Student Health Center.

The LSU Manship School of Mass Communication released a statement Monday evening extending its condolences to the friends and family of Brooks.

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Madison Brooks, an LSU mass communication sophomore who tragically died Sunday. Madison had just been accepted into the Manship School. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this heartbreaking time. LSU Manship School of Mass Communication

The investigation into the Sunday crash is ongoing.